news, latest-news, Ballarat, Invermay Park, housing development, infill development, plans

Council approval is being sought for the next three stages of the major 11-hectare Invermay Park housing development in the north of Ballarat. The first stage of the Midlands Golf Club's 'Drew's Paddock' project - which received planning approval in August 2019 - is now largely complete, with residential dwellings constructed on almost all 33 lots. Approval of the subdivision plans for the next stages of the infill project along Heinz Lane will see the existing housing development at the site more than triple in size. IN OTHER NEWS: The subdivisions plans were submitted to council in late 2019 and amended in December 2020, seeking approval for 80 lots instead of 78, along with three reserves. The planning application states the huge infill development would facilitate the city's ability to meet the growing demand for housing, with Ballarat's population forecast to reach 160,000 by 2040. "Most of this increased population [over the coming decades] is planned to be accommodated through infill in established areas and the application assists in achieving this objective," it said. Citing the prime location of the development - situated between Wendouree and North Ballart, to the north of Soldiers Hill - the documents also note some of the advantages attached to infill development, with the new housing estate expected to have "good access" to existing infrastructure and services, including links to established bus routes, train services and connecting roads. "The Ballarat Strategy (2015) outlines a shared community vision for a greener, more vibrant and connected Ballarat, embracing the concept of a 10 Minute City. "The site [...] will have good access to existing services in Invermay Park, Ballarat North and, more broadly, the Ballarat CBD." The development is situated on property that formerly belonged to the Midlands Golf Club, which, together with developers Villawood, subdivided the land in late 2017 with a view to creating the prime housing estate. According to the application, the next stage of the development would comprise lots of varying sizes, thereby creating conditions for suitably diverse housing that is complementary of the existing neighbourhood. "The proposed lots will be comparable in size to the established residential area to the east [in Wendouree and] responsive to the character of the area." Five objections have been lodged against the application, largely centred on the impact of industrial noise on residents from the west of the site and potential flooding problems. Having conducted an internal review, however, planning officers have attached little in the way of weight to those concerns, and have approved all particulars of the application. Council will consider the application on Wednesday. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/b41c6c22-b617-4eb4-9756-0ef0ada642bb.png/r0_124_675_505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg