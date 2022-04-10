news, latest-news,

Lumen Christi pupils put their best feet forward and walked together to raise money for children in the Ukraine and raise awareness of the need for more support for those caught up in the bloodshed. While discussion of the war have been "age appropriate" in different year levels at the school, all pupils from the youngest foundation students to those in senior classes understood the need for peace and security. "For us the walk for peace is thinking about people in the world that are not in a place that is peaceful and safe at the moment and where children, like ours, don't have choices and may not feel the security we feel," said Lumen Christi principal Carmel Hanley. "Discussions about the situation in the Ukraine have had to be quite age appropriate because it's a pretty challenging concept and the images have been quite distressing." Lumen's youngest classes walked from the back of Victoria Park to the inclusive playground, while most students completed the 4km from school to the playground on foot. The children rallied sponsorship from family and friends to complete the walk, with the funds going to support the Caritas Ukraine Appeal to provide emergency support to displaced Ukrainians. The unfolding crisis in the Ukraine has seen more than two million people flee their homes in Ukraine so far, and there have been thousands of civilian casualties. Students also made headbands, which they wore during the walk, featuring messages of hope and peace. Ms Hanley said exploring the issues arising from the Ukraine situation, particularly among older students, had opened up many different conversations. "There were a lot of anti-Putin messages going around ... but it opened up conversations exploring why countries end up in conflict, how it can escalate in to what is happening. We have tried to be very careful about it not becoming an anti-Russian thing and talk about how leaders make decisions not all the people agree with," she said. "We try as staff and a school, to show that while we can't change that situation, through our actions we can show we stand in solidarity with people who are not in a good situation at the moment. "Being a beacon of hope and goodwill out there we try to relate that feeling in the community of not being helpless, that we can try and do something even if it is to raise awareness." IN OTHER NEWS The school holds an annual walkathon during the last week of term each year, during their holy week reflection before Easter. "We take children through the Catholic traditions and story, the stages of the cross, and tie that in to talking about the resurrection and about the way we are in the world ... get them thinking about how good it would be for everyone to be as lucky as us." The day was also about having fun as a whole school, with year levels largely being kept separate during term to minimise the risk of COVID transmission. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/51db8eb7-b081-4ae7-a077-1802f5619fd3.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg