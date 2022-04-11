New infill development in Ballarat's heart on the horizon

news, latest-news, infill development, ballarat, Park Street

A new infill development in the heart of Ballarat could receive the green light this week, with council approval sought for the construction of five two-storey townhouses on the west side of Park Street in Wendouree. Seven objections as well as a petition signed by 67 parties have been lodged against the proposed development at 17 Park Street, located some 200 metres from the western end of Howitt Street. In the main, the objections turn on concerns around the design of the houses, which - the objections say - are inconsonant with the single-story character of all other houses in the street. The objections have also raised concerns with the potential loss of privacy the development might occasion, as well as increased car parking pressures along Park Street, so far as the development relies on a reduction of two parking spaces. IN OTHER NEWS: Notwithstanding the community concern, however, council planning officers have ticked off the particulars of the plan, noting in particular that the availability of on street parking could easily accommodate the development. In answer to concerns around design, council planning officers said the two-storey development was "appropriate", given the site was located in both an urban renewal area and a residential growth zone which allowed for developments of up to four storeys and large-scale redevelopment. "The design response provides an appropriate transition between the existing predominantly low-density character of the neighbourhood and the anticipated future neighbourhood character of the area," the application states. "The proposed building height and development form is considered appropriate for the site and locality which is emerging and changing." The privacy concerns were likewise dismissed, with it noted that the location of the windows as well as the use of privacy screens and frosted glass would "avoid overlooking impacts". The proposed development follows on the heels of a number of other infill development projects in Ballarat, such as the Lyons Street North development and the Nightingale development at Davey Street. For a number of years now, council has expressly recognised the importance infill development for both continuing the city's urban growth but slowing the urban sprawl to the west and south. Council will consider the application on Wednesday.

