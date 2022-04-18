Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics from every game in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
The opening round saw one captain rack up 50 touches, a new recruit record 12 clearances, and a midfield bull lay 14 tackles.
See all the figures from every game in round one of the Ballarat Football Netball League below.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
LAKE WENDOUREE V REDAN
Lake Wendouree 19.8 (122) def Redan 11.13 (79)
BACCHUS MARSH V BALLARAT
Bacchus Marsh 11.10 (76) def Ballarat 10.14 (74)
MELTON SOUTH V MELTON
Melton South 9.6 (60) def by Melton 21.14 (140)
NORTH BALLARAT V SUNBURY
North Ballarat 13.16 (93) def Sunbury 10.5 (65)
SEBASTOPOL V DARLEY
Sebastopol 9.12 (66) def by Darley 10.12 (72)
