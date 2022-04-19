news, latest-news,

NINETEEN World War I soldiers will finally have their service recognised where they have long lain in unmarked, barren Ballarat graves. For the first time on Anzac Day, the Australian flag will fly above their newly marked final resting places. An Australian War Graves program has made this possible in time for the week leading into Anzac Day. Among the men lies William Coghlan, who received a high-level gallantry award for his service in Belgium where he was active as a runner across open ground under heavy fire. William Westcott and Hubert Foote both experienced the horrors of the worst night in Australian military history in the attack on Fromelles, in France, in which almost 2000 men were killed. Ballarat's mining history and expertise was evident in men such as Percy Barrow and Arthur Daw who served in tunnelling companies working to infiltrate enemy lines. Leading Ballarat war researcher Garry Snowden said their identities were likely forgotten because families had moved on or did not have the money for gravestones in the Great Depression that followed. Mr Snowden said it was unfair for men who served their country and who endured what they did to lay unrecognised. "I say the same about the Avenue of Honour with each tree proof these men were not factory robots: they went to school here, they lived here," Mr Snowden said. "Some were heroes, most went and did what they were told, a few went a little wayward but this was a cross-section of Ballarat manhood. "For them to volunteer and experience what they experienced, the very least we can do is have their identities restored and some indication of their service." A plaque for each serviceman will feature their name, where they served, their age when they died, a Rising Sun badge and a unique QR code. Stories of each serviceman will be a vital part of restoring their identity and legacy in Ballarat. Soldiers identified as part of this project were all living or working in the Ballarat region before they enlisted, leaving a variety of jobs from tent maker, butcher, baker, plumber, miner and fireman. IN OTHER NEWS Ballarat Cemeteries will host a small dedication service in the centre of Ballarat New Cemetery on Thursday afternoon before plaques will be installed. Five men are buried in Ballarat Old Cemetery and 14 have been identified in Ballarat New Cemetery. Mr Snowden said none were particularly close to each other. Coghlan and his brother Kevin can be found next to each other in Ballarat Old Cemetery. This follows a hunt for lost graves in Ballarat New Cemetery last year using non-invasive, ethical survey processes. Ballarat Cemeteries chief executive officer Annie De Jong at the time said the works were a chance to offer closure to descendants and respect to those who lay in what has been left as open spaces, often dotted with trees, in the grounds. Ballarat-based Dearly Plaques and Memorials director Sally Kennedy has led the war graves project. She was proud to takes these unmarked names off a list in her hometown "so they're not unmarked for another 80 years." "These are men who fought for their country and had no lasting recognition for their efforts when they were 16 or 17 and going to places like Gallipoli," Ms Kennedy said. The dedication service will feature profiles on some soldiers being honoured, a reading of The Ode and a sounding of The Last Post. BARROW, Percy Archer BATTY, Joseph Edward BLEE, Charles Henry DAW, Arthur Leslie EDWARDS, Albert Hector FAWCETT, James Martin FOOTE, Hubert Gordon HASTIE, James Thomas HORGAN, Robert James MALONEY, William RICHARDS, Edward TUDOR, Christopher William VALE, Alfred John WALLACE, George Hamilton COGHLAN, Kevin Joseph COGHLAN MM, William Maurice JOHNSON, Donald McGREGOR John Davies WESTCOTT, William Garnet If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/326f7b5b-c03e-4a82-8385-1189dc3a03eb.jpg/r0_242_4813_2961_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg