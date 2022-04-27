21-year-old sentenced after aggravated burglary, stabbing in Redan

news, latest-news,

A 21-year old will serve no further time in prison after an aggravated burglary in Redan that left an 18-year-old stabbed. The accused, Sharnae Lewis, was 19 at the time, hanging out with older people with criminal histories and abusing methamphetamine - the court was told Lewis went with a co-accused to the victim's house, which he shared with his grandmother, after a dispute in Sebastopol in August 2020. This dispute left the victim with a fractured nose and eye socket, and her co-accused ordered him to pay cash "to go home" - he agreed to take them to his house. Lewis and the co-accused entered the victim's house that night and went to his bedroom, where she told him "do what they want, you'll be okay if you do what they want", before a struggle broke out and the co-accused stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim's grandmother woke up to the sound of screaming, and described how she continued to live in fear in her victim impact statement to the court. Lewis handed herself into police later that month, and was remanded in custody for 26 days. She later pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated burglary. Judge Carolene Gwynn said those pre-sentence detention days in adult prison would have been a wake-up call. "(It) is a deterrent and clear indicator of where your life may otherwise have been heading," she told Lewis during sentencing at the County Court in Ballarat on Wednesday. "Whilst you do not bear responsibility for the assault on (the victim), you were well aware he had been assaulted by the time you and others took him back to his premises and the aggravated burglary took place." Judge Gwynn stated Lewis had good prospects for rehabilitation, having sought drug counselling, and had shown genuine remorse. IN THE NEWS Lewis was convicted and sentenced to 26 days in custody, already served, and a two year community corrections order. Lewis must complete 175 hours of community work, and complete drug and mental health treatment and submit to judicial monitoring. "In my view, this order presents you with an opportunity to change your life in a positive fashion, should you choose to take that opportunity and make use of the supports available," Judge Gwynn said.

