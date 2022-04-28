news, latest-news,

During winter the Woady Yaloak Football and Netball Club is fighting daylight to play at the Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve. This will be a thing of the past with an Albanese Labor Government with an election commitment of $500,000 to upgrade the lights at the reserve. Club president Adam Liversage said they hoped the upgraded lights would help the Ballarat Football Netball League see their growing potential as a club. "It (the lights) would mean the world to us, we can get the BFNL's full confidence and we can use them to host games and train," he said. While their juniors are still able to compete, the Warriors are not an affiliate member of the league. "We are just concentrating on developing our teams," Mr Liversage said. It also means the club will be saving money in the long run. "Our under-nines play night games where we have had to previously hire lights," said junior coordinator Mark Ashmore. IN THE NEWS: This costs the club about $1750 to hire four lights to illuminate the oval. It would be double the lights and double the money to play netball names at night time because they have to cover more space. "It is fantastic that eventually we will be able to just flick a switch and the whole thing lights up," Mr Ashmore said. All of the club members are excited to see the club grow. "Before the only thing they had going at the time was tennis. So literally, there was no community sport out here for the kids," Mr Ashmore said. "Where do the kids progress to after the wonderful work that Auskick do? "For the two seasons we have been running it is fantastic, participation numbers are great. "This year we have added an extra footy team and we have added the netball so the growth is huge." READ MORE: Woady Yaloak denied entry to compete in the Ballarat Football Netball League The club does not have plans to slow down yet. "Eventually it would be lovely to see a second oval over the back and things like car parks," Mr Ashmore said. "Driving through the gate you are in potholes but if we could asphalt this or you know concrete that would be really good as well." Mr Ashmore said they were working on growing naturally. "The plan is to add a team every year and just organically grow," he said. "Whether we get to senior team that's probably 10 or 15 years down the track but who knows." Ballarat MP Catherine King said: "This has been based on the Golden Plains shire coming to us with their priorities. "This is really about a partnership with local government to actually make sure that sporting facilities in the region are up to scratch and available. "The new lights expand the capacity for training and night matches and given the amount of juniors you have coming through you can stretch that out and are not having to turn kids away." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

