news, latest-news,

More families are seeking help for the first time due to the rising costs of living, Ballarat social welfare leaders say. Bacchus Marsh resident Shell Ross reached out to St Vincent de Paul Soceity last week, the first time she has asked for financial help in her life. "I have autistic children who only eat certain foods and now the cost of those foods are so expensive I can't buy them," she said. "My daughter eats broccoli but it is like $12 a kilo at the moment and I just can't afford it. I am a single mum on a Workcover payment, it is so ridiculous." The Australian Bureau of Statistics last week revealed the consumer price index for the March quarter surged to an annual inflation rate of 5.1 per cent, up from 3.5 per cent previously. The cost of fruit and vegetables increased 6.7 per cent in the last year, with meat and seafoods rising 6.2 per cent. "My son has disabilities as well and he only likes to eat steak, even the price of meat has gone up ridiculously," Ms Ross said. "I am trying to do low cost budget meals but I am finding that extremely hard because my kids won't eat it. "I have been buying a little bit of broccoli...my son is getting a piece of steak and I am having a sandwich or soup so they can have what they need." RELATED COVERAGE: Food relief agencies focus on fresh food offerings as price rises leave families struggling Anglicare Victoria in Ballarat is assisting about 115 individuals each month, with about 20 of those seeking help for the first time. Community development manager Kate Schnerring said staff were seeing an increase in families accessing emergency relief. "Unlike pre-COVID when it was a lot of singles and people living in their car and homeless, we are seeing a lot of families accessing emergency relief," she said. "People who haven't seen us for years are telling us they were doing really well but their money now doesn't stretch. "There is a real sense of defeatism in the way they explain their situation, that they have been proud of how well they had done in previous years and they are now having to come to emergency relief to keep paying bills and putting food on the table. "We have a month in between visits. Most families are struggling to wait the month and we are seeing them return after a couple of weeks." Ms Ross said while costs were rising, her payments had not. She said she had been putting off health appointments and stopped taking medication to save money, putting up with the pain instead. "Something needs to be done about payments for people and the government stepping in and doing something to bring the cost of fresh fruit, vegetables and meat down," Ms Ross said. "It was extremely hard to seek help. I am a very independent person." RELATED COVERAGE: Rental snapshot reveals rising Ballarat prices and no listings in nearby shires Ms Schnerring said many people who were presenting to Anglicare for help were embarrassed because they had not used support services before. She said staff were hearing horror stories. One client said: "Once I have paid rent and input some aside for my phone, I have $80 a fortnight to feed my three children." "We have one single mother, she said 'I felt so bad because I was glad my ex-partner took the kids for the weekend because I could just eat toast and save money'," Ms Schnerring said. "People are trying to hide it from the children while suffering themselves." Petrol price rises have added to existing struggles. "Trying to get children to school with full tummies was a struggle before but now trying to get children to school at all is a struggle as well with petrol prices," Ms Schnerring said. "Putting the food on the table at the end of the day is a real strain on resources at the moment. It is really horrible for families in Ballarat." Salvation Army Ballarat is providing 50 per cent more food to clients compared to the same time last year, with job seekers, disability support and parenting payment recipients struggling the most. This equates to about 125 people per week using the food relief service with referrals for financial counselling and other support. "We are seeing people who haven't presented to the organisation before," Salvationy Army Ballarat Doorways team leader John Clonan said. "It is difficult to come and ask for help. Many people out there probably need help but because of their pride they may refrain from doing that. "It is often the case that people are desperate when they ask for help rather than doing the preventative thing and recognising they need help earlier. "When the choice comes down to pay the internet this month or don't eat, that is the pointy end." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/88a27091-8517-4eda-a9f0-1ce7a284c4a5.jpg/r0_231_4568_2812_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg