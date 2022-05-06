news, latest-news, ballarat, mount pleasant, infill development

Details of an extensive infill development in Mount Pleasant are currently being advertised on the City of Ballarat planning website, promising to add nearly 20 new lots to one of the city's oldest suburbs if approved. The developer plans to subdivide a two hectare undulating swathe of land - adjoining and situated between the Peady Street and Gladstone Street Reserves - into 19 residential lots, with the average lot to exceed 720 square metres in size. Due to the irregular shape of the subject site, however, there would be considerable size variation between the 19 lots, ranging from 462 to 1418 square metres in size. The planning documents, prepared by Beveridge Williams, say the size variation would lend the new residential estate desirable housing diversity, and further note that each lot, regardless of size, would be afforded sufficient space for resident parking, footpaths and "secluded private open space". "The proposed subdivision will facilitate development that provides housing to meet the needs of the community," the documents say, adding that the medium density build of the estate would ensure the liveability of the wider area remains untouched. Apart from the two reserves to the east and west of the subject site, the proposed development is surrounded by an established residential area and within walking distance of both the Sovereign Hill Lookout and Jack Greville Park. It's also reasonably close to existing public transport facilities, with the bus route along Barkly Street a short stroll away. City of Ballarat planners have already approved the creation of a road reserve at 420 Gladstone Street - currently vacant land - which will provide the formal access point required for the site's internal road layout. In support of the application, the planning documents primarily draw on the appeal that attaches to infill development, adding weight to the fact the proposed development is located in an area earmarked by council for "ongoing change". READ MORE: Council deals early blow to small infill proposal in Wendouree In particular, the documents say the development would help accommodate the city's unheralded growth without detracting from council's vision of a 10-minute city. "There is a market demand for additional residential land within the locality and the need to cater for projected population growth," the documents say. "[The subdivision] presents an appropriate infill opportunity that will result in a more efficient use of land." Only 30 per cent of new housing supply in Ballarat currently comprises infill development, notwithstanding the planning scheme's stated objective of an even split between infill and greenfield development. The development of the Mount Pleasant block would also include the removal of a number of non-native pine trees introduced to the site between 20 and 30 years ago, as well as limited vegetation. A preliminary vegetation assessment submitted with the application did not identify any native vegetation. In a letter to city planners last month, the developer said the proposed development would have no impact on existing trees or vegetation in the adjacent reserves. "The bulk of the earthworks proposed are within our site boundary," the letter stated. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/785620bc-4dd8-49b3-abbf-c9d02e166306.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg