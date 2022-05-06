Serious truck crash leaves trail of destruction in heart of Buninyong

news, latest-news,

An out-of-control truck has crashed and left a trail of damage in the heart of Buninyong. The large truck appears to have careered through the roundabout in the centre of town, crashing into a smaller car, tearing through a tree and also smashing into a smaller roadworks truck. The smaller truck was tipped on its side while the larger truck sustained serious front end-end damage. The crash occurred about 2.40pm, with the truck eventually coming to rest near the Crown Hotel. All roads leading into the roundabout were blocked as emergency crews attended the scene. There were multiple ambulances, police and CFA vehicles at the scene. A witness to the incident, concreter Brendan Hicks, estimated he was only 20 metres away from the incident. "It was a bang, bang, then a big crack and pop - that was the sound of the tree exploding basically, it hit the tree that hard it exploded," he told The Courier. "I was just thankful I'm still alive and thankful we're all still alive. "I'm gonna go buy a Tattslotto ticket and give the missus a cuddle and a kiss." Paramedics assessed three people at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. Two people have been taken to Ballarat hospital in a stable condition. It is the second truck crash at the roundabout in less than a month. In April a large truck rolled while trying to turn at the roundabout, causing a mass spillage. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

