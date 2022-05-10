Ballarat Community Health's newest mental health staff member has a natural-born ability to help reduce stress and anxiety and make people feel more calm and relaxed.
She also has four paws, floppy ears and a wet nose.
Ginny the Groodle has graduated from therapy dog school and is now helping support clients at BCH's Cooinda site in Learmonth Road alongside her handler Rachael
"Ginny can help teach regulation of emotions or distress tolerance and is often able to help settle the initial nerves that come with seeking mental health support," Rachael said.
"We have a lot to learn from dogs. When we focus on their body language we can learn about co-regulating and learn verbal and non-verbal communication skills."
Even just a few minutes of engagement can have a significant impact on your physical and mental health- Rachael
Rachael said Ginny helped decrease stress and anxiety, and encouraged more interaction.
"Consumers can direct as much or as little energy as they like towards her. We sit on bean bags, go for walks, play with her outside or she lays at your feet," she said.
Ginny, 3, had visited Rachael's previous workplace throughout lockdowns and help boost staff morale.
"It was obvious Ginny loved it and the impact in the office was extremely positive," Rachael said.
To take the next step, Ginny and Rachael have undergone formal training for the past 18 months so they can officially work together in mental health.
Ginny's initial training focused on obedience and socialisation and now she is qualified they will work on client treatment - particularly around communication, self-compassion and sensory modulation.
Clients can ask to see Ginny.
"Even just a few minutes of engagement can have a significant impact on your physical and mental health," Rachael said. "Ginny and I both love meeting everyone in the waiting room, the tension just dissolves as we engage in pats and chats."
