The Courier

Meet Ballarat Community Health's newest (and cutest) mental health worker - Ginny the Groodle

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HELPER: Therapy dog Ginny, a three-year-old Groodle, and her handler mental health worker Rachael outside Ballarat Community Health's Cooinda site. Picture: supplied

Ballarat Community Health's newest mental health staff member has a natural-born ability to help reduce stress and anxiety and make people feel more calm and relaxed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.