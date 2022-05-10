The Courier

Application lodged for massive music festival to Golden Plains Shire

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated May 10 2022 - 3:02am, first published 1:20am
Aside from COVID-enforced shutdowns over the last two years, crowds have also flocked to Meredith Music Festival over the years. Now, an application is in for a new major festival nearby.

Application documents have been lodged with Golden Plains Shire Council for a 35,000-patron New Year's Eve Music festival south of Ballarat, near Cressy.

