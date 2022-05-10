The Courier

Ryan Smith is aiming to distribute 2000 books as part of the World Literacy Foundation's Youth Ambassador program

By Malvika Hemanth
May 10 2022 - 9:30am
Ryan Smith, 21, is aiming to distribute 2000 books as part of the World Literacy Foundation's Youth Ambassador program. Photo: supplied.

While reading hasn't always been the strong suit of a young Addington man, this has not deterred him from setting an ambitious goal of distributing 2000 books to children less fortunate.

