The Courier

Ernst and Young to set up shop in Ballarat, promise 200 jobs

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated May 12 2022 - 9:44am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another jobs bonanza for Ballarat: Ernst and Young to set up shop in Mount Helen

Another 200 new jobs are on the way at the Ballarat Tech Park in Mount Helen, with global accounting and consulting giant Ernst and Young to establish a "service delivery centre".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.