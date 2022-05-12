Another jobs bonanza for Ballarat: Ernst and Young to set up shop in Mount Helen

Another 200 new jobs are on the way at the Ballarat Tech Park in Mount Helen, with global accounting and consulting giant Ernst and Young to establish a "service delivery centre".
According to the state government, "(t)he satellite hub will service clients across Australia and the Asia Pacific, with Ballarat chosen as the location for its access to a diverse talent pool and partnership opportunities with Federation University in relation to job recruitment and traineeships".
"The centre will initially focus on business operations and digital support services in the financial sector including security and verification services - providing jobs for people with a wide range of skills and experience," a media release states.
In a statement, EY partner and project lead Daniel Wong said there will be a commitment to traineeships and reskilling opportunities.
"Our focus is on creating accessible, flexible and inclusive opportunities for people who may be starting their first job, retraining, returning to work, or looking for new challenges," he said.
"We recognised this as an opportunity to invest in regional Australia, and the Ballarat Technology Park provides us with a great location, proximity to Federation University and access to a robust talent pool."
It's understood the 200 jobs mentioned will all be new hires over three years, with a large campaign to attract talent.
The site, which will continue to be owned by Federation University, will use existing infrastructure.
It's expected it could begin operation as early as July, if recruitment goes well.
Federation University vice-chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said he expected a close relationship to develop.
"We will work closely with EY to help them to continue to build their vision for Ballarat and will ensure that they have a pipeline of high-quality graduates capable of meeting their workforce needs," he said in a statement.
According to the media release, "EY is one of the world's largest professional services firms with more than 300,000 employees in 150 countries. In Oceania, the firm employs more than 9,000 people and had revenue in excess of $2.3 billion last financial year".
The state government will also "support" the new office, with Treasurer and Minister for Economic Development Tm Pallas crediting the 'International Investment Strategy' in attracting organisations to the state.
"We'll keep creating the conditions that allow businesses such as EY to expand and put on new workers because it supports local communities and has flow-on benefits for the wider economy," he said in a statement.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison described the announcement as a "vote of confidence in our region", and Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said it was a "real coup for Ballarat".
The Ballarat Tech Park in Mount Helen is also home to flagship tenants like IBM and ESTA, among dozens of other businesses large and small, and thousands of employees.
Until last year, it was also the home of the State Revenue Office, which moved its employees to Mair Street's GovHub.
