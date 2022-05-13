The Courier
Have Your Say

Ballarat GovHub: Questions over in-person staffing numbers

AF
By Alex Ford
May 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GovHub on Friday afternoon. Picture: Adam Trafford

Just over a year since it opened, hospitality businesses still haven't seen the rush expected from GovHub's hundreds of workers in the CBD.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.