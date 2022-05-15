The Courier

Historical return for flower as city gears up for Ballarat Heritage Festival

By Erin Williams
May 15 2022 - 1:00am
FLOWER SHOW: Award-winning florist Alan Randell-Smith will be conducting floral art demonstrations as part of the Ballarat Heritage Festival. Picture: Adam Trafford

A flower which once featured in the Ballarat East Town Hall Gardens will be celebrated during the city's heritage weekend festival.

