The Courier

Support to give an unnamed Lake Gardens road an Indigenous name

By Maeve McGregor
May 14 2022 - 7:00pm
The unnamed road in the Prince of Wales recreation reserve. Photo: Luke Hemer

In a nod to the Wadawurrung traditional owners and wider Indigenous community, City of Ballarat is seeking to bestow an Indigenous name on a long unnamed roadway located in Ballarat's Lake Gardens.

