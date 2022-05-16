The Courier

Popular cafe move adds life and coffee brewing back into historic Ballarat site

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated May 16 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
NEW CHAPTER: Lilly's cafe owner Catherine Gill says she will miss her Mair Street regulars but a move to the Eureka Centre is a chance to grow and develop her menu. Picture: Adam Trafford

HOMEMADE baked goods and coffee brewing will help rejuvenate an important space for Australian history in Ballarat.

