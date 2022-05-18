The Courier

COVID in Ballarat: almost 1 in 50 people currently infected as city confirms almost 500 new cases

Updated May 18 2022 - 4:16am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat confirms almost 500 new COVID cases

Ballarat has reported 473 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, as the number of active infections rise to the highest levels in the state.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.