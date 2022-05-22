The Courier
Have Your Say

Opinion: Shop owners invisible behind barriers

By Bev McArthur Mp
May 22 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo: Adam Trafford.

China has the Great Wall of China. Berlin once had a Wall of its own. There's even Wall Street. Now Sebastopol has risen to similar fame. Or is that infamy?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.