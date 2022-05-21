The Courier
Home/Video
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: Umpire shortage at critical point in football return

May 21 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BORDER LINE: The pandemic is exacerbating a cultural endemic in our game when it comes to low umpire numbers. This is a crucial time to offer more umpire support if we want our game to bounce back strong. Picture: Adam Trafford

THERE is no doubt the lingering pandemic is crippling football umpire numbers but we also cannot deny conditions are exacerbated by an appalling culture endemic in the game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.