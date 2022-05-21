THERE is no doubt the lingering pandemic is crippling football umpire numbers but we also cannot deny conditions are exacerbated by an appalling culture endemic in the game.
We need to appreciate those officiating our game far more than we do, at all levels. Umpire retention and recruitment is at a critical point in a COVID-hesitant climate and with many reflecting how much of their weekend they plan to give up to let games play on.
Friendly banter is one thing, but no matter how much we feel the game and societal standards have evolved, umpire abuse remains prevalent. You only need look to the AFL's damning report into female umpire abuse, published by News Limited earlier this month, to see the scars. This included reaction for Ballarat umpire Molly McKenzie.
It is hardly a promotional tool.
Ballarat Football Umpires Association confirmed this week the shortage in active umpire members was biting hard. At least one Central Highlands Football League senior match relies on volunteer club goal umpires each week.
This is hardly isolated to Ballarat.
Another major regional football umpires league is promoting umpires to senior matches without the need to meet training and coaching requirements just to fill gaps.
"Surely it is just a bit of common sense with the whistle?'" is a line thrown out there far too much with complete disrespect for the art of properly umpiring.
It takes guts and skill to umpire one of the fastest, most complex physical sports in the world. This is why all the training and quality coaching is so vital at every level of the game.
Throwing in club officials and stretching under-prepared umpires - while greatly needed and appreciated in pandemic times - still undermines high and safe standards we need to keep growing and improving at the grassroots.
Finding players has been hard enough with COVID-19 taking its toll on teams and volunteers.
Ballarat Swans became the first to cancel a reserves match under Ballarat Football League's new COVID-19 by-laws this month. The Swans were also left to field seven juniors and four reserves players in a 95-point loss to Melton in the seniors.
Mininera and District league club Woorndoo-Mortlake has wiped all football and netball matches this weekend with COVID-19 rife in the ranks. Tigers' president Will Lynch said there were up to 40 players and volunteers with COVID-19 mid-week and "the situation was probably going to get worse rather than better".
Hawkesdale-Macarthur followed suite on Friday. Both club presidents cited a responsibility in preventing COVID-19 spread in the wider football community.
The fact country football is back after a patchy two years is a massive achievement and should not be taken for granted.
If we want to entice people back and keep people on the ground, then this is a time when we seriously need to support the fluro team to help re-grow the game.
Otherwise, this situation is probably going to get worse than better, and no-one benefits in those conditions.
