BWEZ: George Weston Foods to build $132.9 million flour mill in Ballarat

By Alex Ford
Updated May 20 2022 - 8:33am, first published 6:30am
George Weston Foods chief executive Stuart Grainger and project director Steve Kennedy at the BWEZ site. Picture: Adam Trafford

Food manufacturer George Weston Foods will build a $132.9 million Mauri flour mill at an eight hectare site at the Ballarat West Employment Zone in Mitchell Park.

