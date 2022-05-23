The Salvation Army is aiming to help many more people in the Ballarat community as they prepare to doorknock homes this coming weekend for the annual Red Shield Appeal.
Ballarat resident Jessie, who for asked her last name not to be published, knows first-hand how much the Salvation Army can help people.
Advertisement
"I have never actually felt like people wanted me in the past," Jessie said.
"But at this place (the Salvos' community church in Eureka Street), they make me feel like I am wanted here."
Jessie sought help after leaving an abusive relationship.
IN THE NEWS:
"I learned the Salvos are always here," Jessie said. "They could not fix my problems. I know that, only I could."
The Salvos helped find her a place to live temporarily and helped pay important bills. Now, Jessie is paying it forward and lending a hand with a variety of programs.
Meals program volunteer coordinator, Kaz Thomas encouraged Jessie to lend a hand in the meals program.
"When Kaz put me in the program and put me in charge of cooking that made my confidence go up," Jessie said.
"Kaz gave me that support.
"And then I went and did a cooking course, because I knew I could do it."
Jessie said her journey had not been without rough patches, though.
"I got myself lost again for a little while and then came back (to the Salvos)," she said."Now I will never leave this place again."
Jessie has lots of positive things to say about Ms Thomas, thanking her for turning her life around.
"As I keep telling you, it does not matter what anyone did here," Ms Thomas said.
"If you were not ready to accept the help, it would not have happened. Jessie has come a really long way."
The Red Shield Appeal is the Salvos' main fundraiser for the year.
Advertisement
Major Craig Farrell said all money raised in Ballarat during the Red Shield Appeal stays in the community.
It will help a variety of programs including food support, help relocating people and assisting women and children fleeing family violence. The Ballarat community was able to raise $46,000 for the appeal in 2021.
It is hoped more than $50,000 can be raised this year. Donations can be made online at salvationarmy.org.au.
There will also be volunteers with tins around Ballarat this weekend. Jessie said to anyone looking for help, they should not be afraid of picking up the phone and calling the Salvos.
"There will always be somebody to listen to your story and always somebody to help you." she said.
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.