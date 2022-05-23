Roos star beats brother to be crowned round's best | BFNL Stars of the Week

East Point's captain is leading from the front as the reigning premier strings together a run of impressive wins.
Matt Johnston was one of round six's top performers, racking up a league-high 186 ranking points alongside Bacchus Marsh ruck Daniel Burton.
It's the second week in a row Burton has finished at the top of the leaderboard after a 200-point performance in a win against Redan last week.
Burton topped the round for clearances (14) and was also among the top three for score involvements (10) and hit outs (42).
Johnston, meanwhile, had a massive day in the engine room, finishing with 35 disposals, 12 clearances, nine tackles and eight inside 50s.
The Roos leader also kicked two goals for good measure.
Brother Jordan Johnston also finished on the ranking points leaderboard after kicking a round-high six goal and taking the most contested marks (8).
186 - Matt Johnston (East Point)
186 - Daniel Burton (Bacchus Marsh)
179 - Jordyn Cotter (Melton)
166 - Tyson Lever (Sunbury)
152 - William Liston (Ballarat)
148 - Tom German (Bacchus Marsh)
148 - Cody Chapman (Melton South)
145 - Bayley Thompson (Lake Wendouree)
141 - Jordan Johnston (East Point)
137 - Jacob Thornton-Gielen (Melton South)
