The Courier

Push for tighter rules around Ballarat housing developments

By Maeve McGregor
May 25 2022 - 1:00am
Unabated growth: drone image looking north-west of Ballarat from Delacombe. Photo: Adam Spencer

A sweeping change to the balance of power between City of Ballarat and property developers is on the horizon, and could inch one step closer at council's general meeting on Wednesday evening.

