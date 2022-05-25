The Courier

Creswick's flood victims are dissatisfied with Hepburn Shire Council's ongoing recovery efforts

By Malvika Hemanth
May 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FED UP: Creswick resident Mark Patterson, who has had his house flood four times in 12 years, is unhappy with Hepburn Shire Council's storm recovery plan. Picture: Adam Trafford.

Despite Hepburn Shire Council's ongoing plans to bolster recovery after January's severe thunderstorms left many locals homeless, Creswick residents are still feeling dissatisfied by council's efforts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.