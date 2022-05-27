The Ballarat Miners have announced the signing of former Melbourne Tigers guard Charlotte Brancatisano, adding additional depth to the seventh-placed NBL1 South side.
Brancatisano will suit up for the Miners alongside her older sister, star guard Isabella Brancatisano, on Saturday night when the Miners visit Keilor.
Brancatisano averaged 4.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers in 2021 and is ready to contribute to the Miners' strong start to the season.
"I'm excited to be back playing, especially alongside my sister and under David Herbert," she said.
"It is a fun team to be a part of and I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve this season."
Miners head coach David Herbert is pleased to have secured some crucial depth as the Miners look to build on their 5-3 record.
"Charlotte brings a wealth of experience to our program," Herbert said.
"She adds smarts in the paint and is a relentless defender and I cannot wait to see her in action for the Miners."
Brancatisano is a much-needed addition to a squad that will be without guard Jade Melbourne due to Opals commitments over the weekend.
The Miners travel to Keilor to play the 2-5 Thunder at 6pm on Saturday.
