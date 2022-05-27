The Courier

Charlotte Brancatisano will line up alongside sister Isabella for the Ballarat Miners

May 27 2022
Charlotte Brancatisano provides season-changing depth to the Miners. Picture: Supplied.

The Ballarat Miners have announced the signing of former Melbourne Tigers guard Charlotte Brancatisano, adding additional depth to the seventh-placed NBL1 South side.

