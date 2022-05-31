The Courier
Have Your Say

Will high-rise rescue the Ballarat CBD, or ruin it?

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated May 31 2022 - 8:40pm, first published 7:00pm
Contentious: the six-storey hotel approved for Doveton St South is two storeys higher than the discretionary guidelines of council's own plan.

The City of Ballarat will review planning height controls in the CBD by the end of the year, says the council's director of development and growth Natalie Robertson, as pressure builds for more infill development.

Local News

