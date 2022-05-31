The Courier

Ballarat GP clinics are part of the voluntary administration of the Tristar Medical Group

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated May 31 2022 - 1:03am, first published 12:09am
Doctor doubts: The Tristar Medical Group has gone into voluntary administration. Picture: FILE

ONE of Australia's largest privately owned health service providers has gone into voluntary administration, owing staff and other creditors large sums of money.

