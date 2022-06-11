Lake Wendouree could attract a global audience again in a few years time, if Ballarat's wish to host rowing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games comes true.
This week, Ballarat launched a bid to host a regatta when the games comes to regional Victoria.
Advertisement
Such an opportunity would once again showcase the spectacular sights of the city and the lake, which plays an important role for Ballarat's future - with the potential to host more world-class events for years to come.
This is Lake Wendouree at its best, but do you remember Lake Wendouree at its worst?
"Stage four Water Restrictions come into effect today," read one of the headline stories on the front page of The Courier on Wednesday, November 1, 2006.
"Under the restrictions, the watering of gardens or lawns, including public or commercial, is banned at all times."
The shift to even tighter restrictions was at the peak of what was considered one of the worst drought in the city's history. Ballarat had already been in stage three restrictions for just a month or two before.
The rainfall total for October of 2006 was just five millimetres, compared to a 69.3mm average.
The tough rules meant we could not water our gardens, wash our cars and fill up pools. Even putting water pistols and other water-based toys on the Christmas wish list was not an option.
Those caught breaking the rules faced fines up to $4200 or three months imprisonment for a first offence.
The water level at Lake Wendouree gradually dropped from about 2004 through to 2006 and from early 2007, you could walk from one end to the other.
In fact on March 12, 2007, 5000 of us walked the length of the olympic rowing course; a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Not being able to use the hose to water the garden or wash the car meant we had to get creative with saving and re-using water.
Remember putting a bucket in the shower to catch the water before it went down the drain? Then running the bucket outside and pouring it onto the lawn and garden?
"Redirect or extend the drainage hose from your washing machine and attach onto a longer hose with seepage holes and placed onto garden beds," Ballarat resident Eileen suggested when The Courier asked us to send in water saving tips.
"Remember to only use detergents or cleaners that contain no harmful chemicals or bleaches that will harm your plants."
As the restrictions remained in place and the lake remained dry, artists Michael Shiell and Billy Blackall helped craft three giant platypuses into the lake bed in January, 2008.
Advertisement
In January 2009, Lake Wendouree caught fire.
A few months later, recycled waste water started to flow into the lake thanks to the construction of a new Water Reclamation Plant.
The plant is still in use today to help top up the water level and also serves the Yarrowee River and Burrumbeet Creek. Recycled water is also used for irrigation around the city and its various facilities and gardens.
At the time the plant was switched ont was expected to take four to five years to completely fill the lake, but heavy rains in 2010 helped restore it even quicker.
Advertisement
It rained so much, the Goldfields Superpipe - built to secure long term water security for the city by pumping water originating from the Goulburn River to Ballarat reserviors and turned on in 2008 - was turned off.
Then, from January 1, 2010, water restrictions eased to stage three.
Since water levels were restored, life around the lake has been thriving - with events held before the drought returning home - including the annual BAS Head of the Lake, countless rowing regattas and even the enjoyment of sailing on a nice afternoon.
Lake Wendouree is back to its best.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.