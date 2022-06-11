The Courier

Why Lake Wendouree will never be dry again

By Adam Spencer
June 11 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lake Wendouree could attract a global audience again in a few years time, if Ballarat's wish to host rowing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games comes true.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.