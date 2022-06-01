The Courier

Anorexia nervosa survivor Hannah White welcomes new eating disorder services to Ballarat

By Erin Williams
Updated June 1 2022 - 10:50am, first published 10:15am
HOPE: Anorexia nervosa survivor Hannah White is hoping to compile stories of people who have or who are experiencing an eating disorder. Picture: Lachlan Bence

The state government is expanding its support for Ballarat eating disorder patients to ensure they do not have to travel to larger cities to find specialist care and support.

