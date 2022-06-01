The state government is expanding its support for Ballarat eating disorder patients to ensure they do not have to travel to larger cities to find specialist care and support.
Ballarat will share in $20 million of state government funding to support additional psychiatrists, dietitians, social workers, nurses and specialist outpatient treatment - including family-based therapy.
Advertisement
This includes funding to expand services with 15 dedicated beds, at a Victorian location yet to be confirmed, specifically for eating disorders.
The government says the investment will support the invaluable work of Eating Disorders Victoria and the Centre for Excellence in Eating Disorders to help people battling the psychological condition.
The funding includes a new eating disorder strategy to strengthen early intervention and prevention for people experiencing eating disorders.
READ MORE:
Ballarat anorexia nervosa survivor Hannah White has been advocating for more eating disorder services in Ballarat for several years.
She has been forced to receive treatment in Geelong and Melbourne since 2017, which she said was not ideal when she had to travel while feeling so unwell.
"It's really hard to know what services are out there. It's really hard to advocate for yourself and find the services when you are so sick," Ms White said.
"The more funding services have, the more important."
Ms White said it was important for a person with an eating disorder to have continuity of care in their regional home, especially after being released from a long stay in a larger city hospital.
Minister for Mental Health James Merlino said the Royal Commission identified when accessing mental health care, Victorians did not know where to turn, or who to turn to - and too often, people did not get the support they needed until it was too late.
"These investments will focus on early intervention, intensive care and tailored support in every corner of our state, so Victorians can get the care they need much sooner and much closer to home," Mr Merlino said.
The state government funding was announced in the 2022-23 state budget, which was released in May.
Anorexia nervosa survivor Hannah White is hoping to spread hope and change people's lives.
The Ballarat woman, who was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa eight years ago, has a passion to help other people experiencing the psychological illness.
She is calling on other people who are suffering or have recovered from an eating disorder to reach out to her and tell their recovery story.
"I think if there are more stories out there, the more you can share and spread hope and change," Ms White said.
Advertisement
"There is a lot of room for change and I think the more we speak about it and share our stories, maybe we can change people's lives."
Ms White is looking for insightful and inspiring stories from three different perspectives, including a person who is experiencing or recovered from an eating disorder, family or friends of a person with an eating disorder, and a health care professional.
"When you share your story, you are hoping someone can relate to it and show compassion towards someone struggling. It's something so you don't feel so alone," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Through her blog, Ms White has previously told her recovery story of the 'middle part' of her illness where she experienced panic attacks and feelings of helplessness and hopelessness.
Advertisement
"Awareness is the biggest thing and it comes with experience and also listening to those who care about you," Ms White said.
"It's a journey, it's not a race and you just have to be gentle with yourself and it's so easy to be hard on yourself."
Along with collating recovery stories, Ms White has applied to become a Eating Disorder Victoria ambassador
Submitted stories can be a maximum of 1000 words, can be anonymous and must be free from triggering behaviours and stereotypes.
To submit a story or for any inquiries, contact Hannah White via hannahgw@bigpond.com
Anyone needing support with eating disorders or body image issues can contact:
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.