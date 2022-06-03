The Courier

COVID in Ballarat: Death toll revealed as case numbers soar

By Michelle Smith
Updated June 3 2022 - 9:21pm, first published 7:30pm
How many Ballarat people have died with COVID this year?

Seventeen Ballarat residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 this year and with the continuing high rates of COVID infections in the community it's inevitable more lives will be lost, health experts have warned.

