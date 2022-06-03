The Courier

COVID-19 in Ballarat: drive-through clinic to cut weekends

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
Updated June 3 2022 - 1:10am, first published 12:47am
COVID-19 testing clinic to cut weekend hours in Ballarat

THE CITY's major drive-through COVID-19 testing centre is set to cease weekend operations from next week.

