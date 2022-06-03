COVID-19 testing clinic to cut weekend hours in Ballarat

THE CITY's major drive-through COVID-19 testing centre is set to cease weekend operations from next week.
Grampians Health Ballarat's testing site on Creswick Road will be open this Saturday before shortening testing windows to Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 5pm.
This appears to be in response to an increase in rapid antigen tests, popularly known as RATs, and a gradual decline in known active COVID-19 cases across the region.
Ballarat recorded 235 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with the city's known active infections at 1464 cases. This follows the city's active case tally topping 2100 infections in mid-May.
Health experts remain people to remain proactive in preventing COVID-19, warning cases were still high and with the flu rampaging the city.
Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test at the weekend can still book an appointment with the UFS testing clinic on the corner of Doveton and Dana streets.
The UFS clinic is open Saturday and Sunday, 9am-4pm.
Meanwhile, visitor restrictions to St John of God Ballarat Hospital have lifted this week.
St John of God Healthcare halted visitation, excepting in exceptional circumstances, for more than a week due to high COVID-19 transmission in the community.
