The Courier

Femxle Experience Art Rebellion brining people to Bridge Mall through safe spaces

NW
By Nieve Walton
June 6 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOMING: FEAR Collective co-founders Toni Louise (left) and Holly Would are blown away by community feedback. Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Halfway into its residence at Bridge Mall, the Femxle Experience Art Rebellion (FEAR) collective is astounded with the community of like-minded artists who have rallied around those involved.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.