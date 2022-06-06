Halfway into its residence at Bridge Mall, the Femxle Experience Art Rebellion (FEAR) collective is astounded with the community of like-minded artists who have rallied around those involved.
The four co-founders, Toni Louise, Holly Would, Brittany Wallmeyer and Maggie Schirmer, came together to build a collaborative art space and gallery.
"We felt like there was a bit of a gap in artists run spaces in Ballarat," Ms Louise said.
The group describe themselves as 'unashamedly fierce feminists'.
"But in saying that, we accept everyone here," Ms Louise said.
"It is not just aimed at women or people that identify as being a woman."
They felt they were accepted and you cannot buy that.- Holly Woold
Ms Louise said they were looking to build a space where people can come together and create.
"That was really important to us to support the local creative community," she said.
The four co-founders represent 16 artists at the moment. "We are constantly adding artists to our rotations," Ms Louise said.
"Everyone has a chance to exhibit, they do not have to be trained or anything like that.
"We look beyond the aesthetic quality a lot of the time and it is more about the power of the art."
What started out as a gallery space has turned into a community hub where people are able to create work together.
"Through speaking with customers and the community that were coming within this space, they mentioned they felt this was a safe environment," Ms Would said. "It naturally evolved into this community where everyone is welcome, everyone can come sit on these tables and create."
Ms Would has found through word of mouth, people that would not usually come to Bridge Mall are stopping by to have a look.
The gallery keeps the project sustainable but Ms Would said it has become so much more than that.
"People have been coming in and saying 'this is the one space where I felt like I could be myself', " she said.
"They felt they were accepted and you cannot buy that.
"It is so much more than just the art and the retail side of things. The people feeling like they belong here, that is everything."
FEAR has been recognised for it's work through Commerce Ballarat Business Award nominations for creative industry and social change maker awards.
