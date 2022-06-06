New sensory play zone for Victoria Park's iconic playground

In the eyes of most children, no puddle is too small to fall in, no slide is too steep to conquer and nor is any monkey bar truly out-of-reach.
Playgrounds, however defined, are, and always have been, the great equalizer of children. At least, most children.
Until recently, the uncomplicated joy afforded by the humble playground was something confined to those fortunate to live without special needs.
That only altered some six years ago when City of Ballarat opened an inclusive play space at Victoria Park, featuring swings, spinners, water play, slides and a double flying fox for people of all abilities.
The concept was, on any view, life-changing, transforming a legion of children from hapless spectators of others' fun into makers of their own.
"The inclusive play space is so important to so many in our community, as it allows access for people of all ability," said City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson last Friday.
Cr Johnson, together with Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison, was announcing a novel addition to the revolutionary play space - a new sensory friendly play zone decked out with a sensory garden, artwork, children's seating, a fairy-tale throne as well as two small 3D hills and a hill with a tunnel.
"I know a lot of people can't wait to see how this new play space takes shape," Cr Johnson said. "It'll be great addition to the park."
It was a sentiment shared by Ms Addison, who said the investment would take the play space to the next level.
"The inclusive play space at Victoria Park is loved by local families and visitors of all ages and abilities," she said, referencing the 140,000 people the venue attracts annually.
"This investment will ensure that future generations will also be able to visit and enjoy this special place."
The project is anticipated to cost over $310,000, with the City of Ballarat set to contribute $124,600. The balance will be funded through a grant under the Victorian government's long-standing Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.
