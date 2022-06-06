Plans to create a sizeable subdivision on a large block in the heart of Delacombe have already been met with concerns on the part of City of Ballarat planners.
The developer behind the proposal for 316 Smythes Road, situated opposite the Delacombe Bunnings centre, seeks to subdivide the property into 12 residential lots ranging from 160 to 347 square metres in size.
According to the planning application, a modern, open-plan single-storey dwelling would then be constructed on each lot, comprising nine with two bedrooms and three with three bedrooms.
Direct access to Smythes Road would meanwhile be afforded to the two dwellings fronting the road, with the remaining serviced via a driveway down the middle.
Notably, the subject land is not in an area classed as a residential growth zone - a zone expressly reserved for areas council has deemed capable of providing the necessary high-density infill development required to meet the demands of rapid population growth.
On this footing, council planning officers have levelled concerns at the density of the proposed development, which is situated in an area zoned general residential, placing particular weight on the apparent lack of sufficient space between the proposed dwellings.
But the developer has rejected the concerns, insisting the proposal is, in its view, "entirely consistent" with the relevant aspects of the Ballarat planning scheme.
"It should not be forgotten that the subject land is situated within an area that has been designated for convenience living and also urban renewal," the developer said in recent correspondence to council, adding that the strategic intent of general residential zoning itself encourages infill housing in areas with established community and transport infrastructure.
"The Ballarat planning scheme is calling for a significant change to the neighbourhood character and dwelling density of this area, which is close to public transport and various community facilities," the developer said.
"Based on [these considerations], we do not agree that the design response represents an insufficient separation of buildings.
"[It] will provide a 'comfortable fit' within an established residential neighbourhood."
Council planning officers are yet to respond to these views.
The planning application is currently being advertised on the City of Ballarat planning website and awaits the final determination of planning officers.
Should the application be rejected, the developer would have recourse to VCAT for review. If approved, however, the proposal would mark the latest in a string of recent infill developments in established outer suburbs that do not fall within residential growth zones.
