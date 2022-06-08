The Courier

Boost for Federation University's proposed Camp Street precinct redevelopment

By Maeve McGregor
Updated June 8 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Camp Street campus in is in a key central Ballarat location.

The Victorian government has allocated $350,000 to Federation University to prepare a business case for the flagged redevelopment of its Camp Street campus precinct, which is set to be 'gifted' to the community at a later date.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.