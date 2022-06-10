Kilderkin Distillery is welcoming all 'larrikins' to celebrate World Gin Day on Saturday.
The award-winning distillery has marked the global celebration in the past, but it will be the first time it has hosted the event at its new Mount Pleasant cellar door.
Kilderkin Distillery co-owner and distiller Chris Pratt said World Gin Day was an opportunity to showcase the cellar door, which opened at the former Sunnyside Woolen Mill site in May.
He welcomed people, including those who had not yet tasted the juniper-laced spirit, to visit and try one of the distillery's light and delicate gins.
"World Gin Day is an ideal opportunity to get interested in gin. Our gins are light and delicate to the palate, especially our Original Larrikin gin," Mr Pratt said.
"It's a long weekend so we are looking forward to people getting out and about."
Kilderkin Distillery offers eight different gins, gin-based cocktails and gin liqueurs, or visitors can try a gin flight where they can select four gins to taste to their liking.
Cheese platters, beer and wine will be available.
On Saturday, Mr Pratt will share the history of the distillery's handcrafted Larrikin Gins and liqueurs, how they are made and the use of botanical flavours during behind-the-scenes tours on the hour.
Kilderkin Distillery brand experience and cellar door manager Anton Therkildsen said gin was the fastest-growing handcrafted spirit in Australia.
He said gin had had a long history and it could now be made with a modern twist by adding different flavours.
Gin Monkey, aka Emma Stokes, is behind World Gin Day which was founded in 2009. It allows people over the legal drinking age to celebrate and enjoy gin on the second Saturday in June.
Kilderkin Distillery's World Gin Day event will be held on Saturday from 11am to 5pm.
Bookings are recommended and can be made by emailing info@kilderkindistillery.com.au or phoning 0423 000 166.
Kilderkin Distillery is located at 14A Hill Street Mount Pleasant. It is open Thursday to Sunday from 11am to 5pm, with after-work drinks until 7pm on a Friday.
