Revealed: Our top 50 players in the BFNL - part two

The Ballarat Football Netball League is home to some of the best community footballers in the state.
From former AFL players, VFL guns, to grassroot heroes, there's plenty lighting things up on the park.
We've ranked the top 50 players plying their trade in the BFNL.
To be considered, players must've played three games this season, ruling out reigning Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy and Redan ball-magnet Cooper Craig-Peters, who both have just the two games to their name.
The second part of our series reveals players 30 to 11. The top 10 will be released on Sunday night.
Missed part one? Find it here.
Melton South
Though he's battled injuries and illness, the Panthers captain has still be an important contributor for his side. Wyatt is 12th in the league for marks, averaging 7.83 a game, and among the leaders in his team for goal assists and inside 50s.
Bacchus Marsh
The Cobras playing-coach is leading from the front, ranking second for his side in disposals (average 24.83), effective tackles (6.33), and third for clearances (5.5) and goal assists (1). German also sits in the top 10 of The Courier's player of the year voting.
Sunbury
The midfield bull is having a standout season for the Lions and is second in the competition for loose ball gets, averaging 8.13 a game. Minton-Connell also sits in the top 10 in the league for clearances (average 7.43) and total groundball gets (11.29).
Ballarat
The Swans skipper has been a model of consistency. James leads his side for clearances (average 6.29), handball (11), hard ball gets (3.43), and tackles (6.47). He is in the top 20 in the league for total groundball gets, loose ball gets, clearances, handballs and contested disposals.
East Point
Lovig is the Roos' architect off the half-back line and ranks ninth in the competition for kicks (average 18.7 a game). The two-time premiership player is fifth in the league for rebound 50s, averaging 7 a match, and also boasts an average 4.14 inside 50s per game.
North Ballarat
Last year's The Courier player of the year winner is quietly putting together another strong season. Polkinghorne sits in the top 10 in the league for contested disposals (average 11.83), handballs (13.67), total groundball gets (10.83) and hard ball gets (4.50).
Melton South
Injuries have hampered the Panthers' reigning best-and-fairest but Lloyd has still shown his brilliance. He leads his side for disposals (average 26.29) and rebound 50s (4.71), second for clearances (5.29), and third for score involvements (4.86) and tackles (4.71).
Melton
Melton's captain is again proving an important focal point for his time. Splitting his time between the forward line and midfield, Kight has bagged 21 goals, putting him fourth in the race for the Tony Lockett Medal. He is averaging 15 disposals at an impressive 81 per cent efficency over his past four games.
North Ballarat
The ruck has continued his dominance after finishing an equal third in last year's Henderson Medal count. McCallum tops the league with an average 50 hit outs a match and third in his club for clearances, averaging 5.43 a match.
Sebastopol
The Burra forward is proving hard to contain, sitting an equal-sixth on the goalkickers list with 14 majors, and among the top 20 in the league for marks inside 50. Keeble has also contributed in midfield, averaging 17 disposals and 5.14 tackles.
Ballarat
The Swans recruit has had an immediate impact in the league. Domic has the most ranking points (763) in his club and is seventh in the league for inside 50s, averaging 5.75 alongside his 20.5 disposals and 6.63 marks.
Darley
Page has long been one of the BFNL's finest and has reached new heights since passing on the captaincy. The midfielder is in the top 20 in the league for disposals (average 27), marks (7.83), kicks (17.83) and intercept marks (2.33).
Melton
Watkins has made up for lost time after missing all of last season, his first with the Bloods, with a lacerated kidney. He leads his side for inside 50s, averaging 5.75, and is third for disposals (25.75) and clearances (5.13).
Bacchus Marsh
The Cobras captain is in the thick of the Tony Lockett Medal fight, ranking an equal-sixth with 14 goals to date. Owen tops the league for contested marks (average 6.29) and is proving more than a one-trick forward, averaging 19.57 disposals a match.
Melton
The Bloods half-back is a true ball magnet, averaging 28.88 disposals a game. Cotter also sits in the top 10 in the league for rebound 50s (average 6.25), intercept marks (3.88), kicks (20.88) and marks (8.75).
Hooper's talent has only been seen in glimpses owing to a hamstring injury and his club's COVID outbreak. Still, the small forward is averaging 2.4 goals and 2.8 marks inside 50s a game and is the Swans' leading goalkicker with a tally of 12.
Sunbury
Toman sent the competition an early warning, racking up 50 touches, three goals and 14 marks in an opening-round loss to North Ballarat. Despite his side's woes, Toman still ranks second in the league with an average 35 disposals a match and is deemed elite for contested disposals (average 9), tackles (6.67) and score invovlements (4.67).
Redan
The captaincy hasn't slowed down Redan's talisman. George ranks seventh in the league for clearances (average 7.83), is averaging 24 disposals a match and sits an equal-sixth in the Tony Lockett Medal race with 14 goals.
Darley
The former VFL spearhead has made light work of his move to the BFNL, kicking 25 goals at an average of 3.6 per game to sit third in the Tony Lockett Medal race. Rodda tops the league with an average 4.71 marks inside 50 and is fifth for contested marks.
Melton
Carter lays strong claims to being this season's premier key forward and is the the league's leading goalicker with a return of 31 goals at an average of 3.9 a game. He also ranks second for marks inside 50 (4.63) and among the top 20 for score involvements (6.13) and marks (7.13).
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
