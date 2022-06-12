The Courier
Home/Video

Revealed: our top 50 players in the Ballarat Football Netball League - part three

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated June 12 2022 - 9:44am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Revealed: our top 50 players in the BFNL - part three

The Ballarat Football Netball League is home to some of the best community footballers in the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.