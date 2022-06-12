Revealed: our top 50 players in the BFNL - part three

The Ballarat Football Netball League is home to some of the best community footballers in the state.
From former AFL players, VFL guns, to grassroot heroes, there's plenty lighting things up on the park.
We've ranked the top 50 players plying their trade in the BFNL.
To be considered, players must've played three games this season, ruling out reigning Henderson Medallist Lachlan Cassidy and Redan ball-magnet Cooper Craig-Peters, who both have just the two games to their name.
The final part of our series reveals the top 10 players in the league.
East Point
The Roos captain has been an absolute workhorse this season. Johnston sits in the top 10 in the league and leads his side for hard ball gets (average 4.4 a match), tackles (8.71) and inside 50s (5.43). He is also the leading Roo for contested disposals (11) and clearances (7), while chipping in with six goals from midfield.
Melton
While his brother Ryan has been in banging in goals, Liam has been equally important across the park while chipping in with 14 majors of his own. The former VFL tops the competition with an average 11 marks a match, including three inside 50 and 2.63 contested. Carter has also proved his worth when playing deeper, averaging 19 disposals at 71 per cent efficiency.
Sebastopol
Veale has been an absolute bull for the Burra since crossing from Bungaree in the off-season. The midfielder is averaging 11.71 contested disposals, 8.86 clearances, 7.43 loose ball gets, 6.14 effective tackles and 5.43, putting him in the top 10 in the league for all categories. Veale showed his best against Sunbury in round eight with a 36-disposal, 18 clearance match.
Melton South
Jones has transformed Melton South since arriving in the summer. The 200cm ruck is second in the league with an average 41.1 hit outs but is excelling across the ground. Jones leads the competition with an average eight score involvements a match and in the top five for contested marks (2.88) and intercept marks (3.75).
Sunbury
The Lions defender is on track to make the team of the year for a second season running. Lever tops the league for rebound 50s with an average 11.14 a match and intercept marks (4.71), is second for kicks (26.00) and third for disposals (34.14). Lever is also averaging a mammoth 153.3 ranking points per game.
Bacchus Marsh
Burton is firmly in contention to win a second Henderson Medal. Getting the job done in the ruck, averaging 40.9 hit outs, the Cobras star is also excelling at ground level. Burton is second in the league for clearances (average 11.29), sixth for contested disposals (12.14) and inside 50s (5.86) and ninth for score involvements (6).
Melton
Last season's runner-up in the Henderson Medal count has carried his form over into 2022. Walker tops his side with an average 31.13 disposals at 76 per cent efficiency and is second for tackles (6) and inside 50s (5.13). He also sits in the top 20 in the league for clearances (7), ground ball gets (10.5), goal assists (1.63) and score involvements (18).
East Point
Johnston has been immense in his first year back full-time for the Roos. The former Geelong VFL forward is second in the race for the Tony Lockett Medal with 27 goals to his name.
Johnston also ranks second in the league, and leading his side, for contested marks (average 5.43), goal assists (2) and score involvements (7.86). He's also third in the league with an average 3.71 marks inside 50s.
Sebastopol
After an injury-impacted 2021, the Burra defender is back to his best. Lockyer is averaging 30 disposals a match, but importantly for his side, his best comes at the right times.
In round seven, his side trailing Melton South with 10 minutes to play, Lockyer had a match-winning fourth quarter, racking up 20 disposals at 80 per cent efficiency, six marks, five inside 50s, three clearances and three rebound 50s in the final term alone.
The Sebastopol captain sits in the top four in the competition for rebound 50s (average 7.71), intercept marks (4), and kicks 24.43).
Returning to his boyhood club after being delisted by the Fremantle Dockers, Bewley has proved a class above.
The midfielder is deemed elite in 17 of the 23 ranking categories
Bewley tops the competition with an average 38.14 disposals and is second for contested disposals (14.71), total groundball gets (13.43) and ranking points (155.57).
He's in the top 10 for inside 50s (6.71), hard ball gets (6.29), goal assists (1.86) and score involvements (6.29) and the top 20 for clearances (7), rebound 50s (5.57), marks (7.43) and loose ball gets (7.14).
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
