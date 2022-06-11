The Courier
Have Your Say

'Not in my backyard': call for reform as debate on Ballarat's future sharpens

By Maeve McGregor
Updated June 11 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 7:00pm
Real estate development in Delacombe in December 2021. Photo: Luke Hemer

"Just all of a sudden, there seems to have been an outbreak of infill [development] everywhere," said Delacombe resident Vicky Cameron*, the force behind a recent, but unsuccessful, petition to prevent planning approval of an eight-lot subdivision at 209-211 Greenhalghs Road.

Local News

