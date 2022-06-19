How electronic goods will get a second life through Vinnies Shops

Around 100,000 electrical goods will be saved from landfill under a new 'test and tag' scheme at Vinnies Shops in Ballarat and across the state.
The new Green Spark program has trained 200 volunteers at Vinnies Shops to test and tag electrical appliances for safety so they can be re-sold.
Until now many electrical items have had to be dumped at landfill because stores were unable to sell untested goods.
"This program launch represents a formalisation and expansion of Vinnies' passionate commitment to reducing harmful e-Waste in our community," said Vinnies Victoria executive general manager commercial services Jeff Antcliff.
Vinnies Shops was awarded a $250,000 grant from the Recycling Victoria Communities Fund in September last year to support the project, and the first 200 volunteers are now fully trained.
"We haven't wasted any time bringing our vision to life. Vinnies Shops across the state now have dedicated battery disposal hubs and Green Sparks test and tag volunteers, who are trained and ready to assess and test quality electrical goods," Mr Antcliff said.
"We are a one-stop-shop for people looking to donate and/or purchase quality second-hand electrical goods."
Ballarat area support manager Graham Staniforth said Green Spark volunteers were now in 100 of Vinnies' 109 Victorian stores.
"We are really proud of diverting 100,000 electrical goods to be reused, and a further 100 ton from landfill every year and we look forward to ... also going beyond that."
Mr Staniforth said the Green Spark program as not just about sustainability but also giving customers more options in store.
"In many shops we still sold electrical goods but on a much smaller scale. Now it's going right across the network and that's where these savings of products going to landfill will really come from. Also customers themselves, some of the items would have been taken to recycling centres but they can bring it to us, it will be tested, tagged and put on display for the item to get reused again. Customers can come in and get very good items," he said.
But Mr Antcliff urged people not to dump broken or poor quality electrical items at Vinnies Shops - they must be as new or fully functioning to qualify for donation.
"Whilst Vinnies Shops are creating a solutions-focused initiative to give electrical goods a new lease on life, we don't want to be a destination for careless disposal either. If it is good enough to give to your family, it is good enough to give to Vinnies - we welcome as new or fully functioning electrical products, to be donated during our shop opening hours," he said.
