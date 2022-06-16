The Courier

Parents to save thousands as 'pre prep' introduced through kinders, childcare centres in Victoria's education system

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 16 2022 - 7:30pm
JOY: Black Hill Kindergarten students Millie, Oliver, Isabel and Noah know how much fun kinder can be. Picture: Luke Hemer.

Ballarat's little learners will receive a boost to their early education after the state government announced an overhaul of Victoria's early learning and pre-school system including free three and four-year-old kindergarten from next year which will help ease financial pressure on families.

