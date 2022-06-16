"We have so many parents this year struggling to pay kinder fees which are around $2000 a year coming off the COVID strategy in place last year when parents were able to send their four-year-olds free last year, but this year it has reverted back to paying fees and we know a lot of families out there are really doing it tough . We are finding it very hard to collect the fees we need to operate our facilities and it's not the parents' fault," she said.

