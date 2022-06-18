Where Ballarat's two newest childcare centres could be built

Two new multi-million dollar childcare centres are proposed for Ballarat as population growth continues to drive demand for child care places.
Ballarat Council has planning applications advertised for a $2.6 million, 116-place child care centre and attached cafe/take-away food outlet on the corner of Ballarat-Carngham Road and Presentation Boulevard in Winter Valley, and a 122-place child care centre and medical centre at 214 Stawell St North, Brown Hill, valued at $2.5 million.
Advertisement
It's the continuation of a child care centre boom across Ballarat, with at least seven other centres either opened, under construction or receiving planning permits during the first five months of the year.
The Winter Valley centre will be built next to a future neighbourhood activity centre, part of the council's Ballarat West Precinct Structure Plan.
The child care centre, which will operate from 7am to 6pm on weekdays, will include seven rooms allowing for a total of 116 children within groups of children aged three to four months, four to five months, up to two years, two to three years and three to four year age groups.
The building will also include a main reception area and entry along the eastern elevation with additional office space, kitchen, staff rooms, bottle preparation and toilet areas and large outdoor play areas on the western, northern and southern sides of the building.
The triangular-shaped cafe, on the north-eastern corner of the site, will have large windows facing Ballarat-Carngham Road and is proposed to operate between 7am and 11pm Monday to Sunday.
The Brown Hill centre will be slightly larger, with places for 122 children and 24 staff, and a medical centre with seven consulting rooms on site.
The medical centre, proposed to operate daily from 9am to 7pm, will be built in the north western corner of the site which is at the intersection of Stawell St North and Morres St.
IN OTHER NEWS
The child care centre will be along the Stawell St North frontage, with a reception area leading to a piazza and then a corridor accessing seven children's rooms, a laundry and planning room.
The front four children's rooms will accommodate the younger children with 12 to 16 children per room, and the other three rooms will accommodate up to 22 older children during the centre's opening hours from 6.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.