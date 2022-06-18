The Courier

Will new specialised staff change the council's long-held ambivalence to protecting the environment?

Caleb Cluff
Caleb Cluff
June 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Environmental impact: Neil Huybregts and Anthony Murphy point out where sediment has overflowed a barrier on the cleared Hillview Rd development.

The City of Ballarat will have an Environmental Protection Authority officer embedded into its staff from June 20, and has appointed a new 'coordinator for sustainable environment' after councillors unanimously approved a series of environmentally sustainable minimum standards for planning in May.

