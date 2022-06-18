The Courier
Letter to the editor: Calls for Smythesdale medical clinic to remain open

June 18 2022 - 6:30am
CONCERNED: Terry Ferguson and Lee McGill outside The Well in Smythesdale where the Ballarat Community Health GP clinic will close next month. Picture: Michelle Smith.

We (and other community members) are very disappointed and distressed to hear that our local medical clinic will be closing next month.

