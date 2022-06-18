We (and other community members) are very disappointed and distressed to hear that our local medical clinic will be closing next month.
The response from BCH (Ballarat Community Health) has been dismissive and unconcerned about our community, township and surrounds.
There was no consultation with community or any sort of public notice given to date as to why this has occurred.
They expect community members to travel over 30kms to seek medical services away from our township.
The Smythesdale clinic is very well attended and constantly booked, therefore demonstrates the need to retain a clinic in town.
As the township and surrounds are growing it has become vital to retain our medical clinic here.
Not only for medical assistance, but the viability of the township is at risk, ie. pharmacy and other local business that rely on the medical centre and its people.
It has become obvious that unless you live in Ballarat, the outer regions and communities are not important anymore!
Give us back our right to Medical Services in our town.
How can we have two vet practices in town and not one doctor ? (Do our pets well-being mean more than us human beings in this society?)
How do we get noticed and get our doctors back? Can someone please explain why we don't matter ?
Lee and Terry Ferguson, Smythesdale.
