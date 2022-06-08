The Courier

Community fears as Ballarat Community Health closes Smythesdale medical clinic

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 8 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERNED: Terry Ferguson and Lee McGill outside The Well in Smythesdale where the Ballarat Community Health GP clinic will close next month. Picture: Michelle Smith

Smythesdale residents are angry they will be left without GP services in town when Ballarat Community Health closes its medical clinic at the end of the month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.