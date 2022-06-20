The Courier

Federation University and GPG Australia launch scholarship program to train students in renewable energy

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 20 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SCHOLARSHIPS: Federation University scholarship recipient Jeremey Gunning, GPG Australia head of development APAC Shaq Mohajerani, Federation TAFE chief executive Liam Sloan, Federation design and construction centre head Sharyn Wright and Fed Uni engineering, manufacturing, automotive and renewables program manager Stuart Birkin at the scholarship announcement. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Students with an eye on a career in the renewable energy industry will be beneficiaries of a generous scholarship partnership between Federation University and Global Power Generation Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.