BALLARAT teenager Chantelle Zentveld has taken on an international fast food giant and won a fresh award for modern conditions and rates under a Fair Work Commission ruling.
The 17-year-old has successfully put an end to a "zombie" Subway enterprise agreement enacted by 60 employers across three states, potentially impacting thousands of predominantly young workers. The Courier understands this award covered at least three Ballarat Subway stores.
Advertisement
The agreement, written in 2011, was seven years out of date. Employees will now shift to the industry award, which includes standard penalty rates for evening, weekend and public holiday shifts and allowances such as for meals and laundry.
This ruling comes in a week in which the Commission also handed down a 5.2 per cent increase on the national minimum wage and a 4.6 per cent rise for workers on award rates from July 1. This will compound what Ms Zentveld has achieved with support from the Shop, Distributive, and Allied Employees' Association.
Ms Zentveld said the result felt like a weight was lifted from her. She said it was sad the agreement was expired but she was "grateful" to have been the one to make a change for others.
Her inspiration to challenge the multi-national came after noticing a difference in pay between her Subway store and peers at other fast food chains.
I truly wanted to help everyone...to get the pay, conditions and treatment that all employees should be entitled to but unfortunately are not always.- Chantelle Zentveld
"From that moment I knew so many people were going to benefit from the work I put in and the work the union put in," Ms Zentveld said.
"When I worked there I felt taken advantage of, but I especially felt strong empathy towards young people, who got their first job and were perhaps oblivious to their rights, as well as empathy for others that relied on the money from the job to pay for things such as rent.
"I truly wanted to help everyone...to get the pay, conditions and treatment that all employees should be entitled to but unfortunately are not always."
The Commission terminated the agreement from July 13.
IN OTHER NEWS
An employer from Six Quid Pro, which owns some Subway stores in Ballarat, told the Commission the fact nobody had challenged the agreement in the past 10 years "would indicate a level of satisfaction with the agreement". The employer also sought for a potential end to the agreement to be delayed due to rising food and energy costs and lingering pandemic impacts.
The Commission denied both considerations. On the account of satisfaction levels, the Commission deemed a lack of challenge from employees was more likely due to "complexity, difficulty and time" in making an application. It also stated "it [was] not intended by the legislation that agreements should remain in place indefinitely after they have passed their nominal expiry date".
On rising food and energy costs, the Commission pointed to its annual wage review last year where fast food businesses were deemed to be impacted less than cafes and restaurants due to take away services in place.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.