Lockdown toll on young regional women shows in latest injury data

AMID rising pandemic referrals for help, Ballarat's adolescent mental health experts say the situation remains incredibly tough for young people but, most importantly, there was hope.
Injury hospitalisation data released on Thursday shows intentional self-harm was 2.5 times higher among young women aged 15-24 living in inner regional cities than their male counterparts during pandemic lockdowns.
Advertisement
Falls and "contact with objects", such as moving furniture, topped injury hospitalisations for 2019-20, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's latest figures. Self-harm numbers reiterate what mental health experts had been flagging as a rising concern among young people during lockdowns and home learning.
Headspace Ballarat manager Janelle Johnson said the numbers do not reflect the entire picture, such as people presenting to private medical care for self-harm or suicidal ideation, but it did show regional communities being overwhelmed.
"We know young people found it hard in lockdowns without all their normal supports and often young men and women seek help in different ways," Ms Johnson said.
"...For young men it's more socially acceptable to kick a footy with mates while young women tend to be more verbal and when that's not there the internet becomes incredibly important but it's not always a positive place."
We know we're not out of the woods. We have a whole cohort of young people who have experienced an event and we do know from the data young people still feel hope - and that's really positive.- Janelle Johnson, Headspace Ballarat
Ms Johnson said well-documented rises in young people seeking help via Kids Helpline and Lifeline, well above typical levels, tend to serve as a measure for stress and distress among young people. She said some young people act out and some young people internalised their emotions, turning to acts such as self-harming, but it was vital they can talk to family, friends or trusted support.
The Victorian Coroner's Court monthly suicide report continues to show the numbers of lives loss to suicide across age groups had not dramatically changed, month-on-month, since before the pandemic. These number are subject to lag and can lack clarity due to ongoing inquests.
Loreto College last month shared it was working with a drama expert to help ease social anxiety among students back in classrooms. Leading child and adolescent psychiatrist Andrew Wake, speaking in a public lecture last week, flagged girls had been particularly hard hit by pandemic conditions presenting a rise in anxiety, self-harm and greater addictive habits with technology.
Ballarat and District Suicide Awareness Network chairman Des Hudson, who as a police member also works with closely with young people, said gradually the stigma on mental health was changing and communities were realising it was okay to reach out for support.
Leading Senior Constable Hudson said young people could often become quite vulnerable and it was important they had "trusted allies" to help direct them to professional advice - even a chat online with Kids Helpline.
At Headspace Ballarat, there has been a notable rise in referrals since in-class learning had resumed and the state's restrictions had eased. Ms Johnson said her team viewed this as a positive.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Young people have bedded down their exercise routines, they're back at school and now they're recognising things are not as good as they want to be but they're feeling solid enough and good enough to talk to someone about it," Ms Johnson said.
"We know we're not out of the woods. We have a whole cohort of young people who have experienced an event and we do know from the data young people still feel hope - and that's really positive."
Help is available for young people and carers from Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 and online, kidshelpline.com.au or via Headspace Ballarat 5304 4777 and headspace.org.au.
Advertisement
Lifeline 13 11 14.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.